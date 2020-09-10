Morristown police looking for leads after stolen tow truck found engulfed in flames

MPD said they found the stolen truck burning Friday morning on River Road in Hamblen County.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for help in an investigation into a stolen tow truck found engulfed in flames.

According to MPD, officers began investigating a stolen tow truck belonging to Sunset Towing on Thursday, October 1. The company said the truck below was stolen overnight around 10 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Officers later found the vehicle burning on River Road in Hamblen County Friday morning.