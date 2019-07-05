MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown police are hoping the public can help them track down a man wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy in February.

According to investigators, the man entered the CVS around 1 p.m. on February 26. He presented a note demanding narcotics and stating he had a gun. After he got the medication, he left in a white Chevrolet Traverse.

Morristown PD

The man was wearing a green cap, red windbreaker with black, possibly orthotic, shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Case agent Det. Pete Shockley can be reached directly at 423-585-2711 or pshockley@mymorristown.com. You can always report Information anonymously at 423-585-1833.