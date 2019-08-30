MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are warning people of a man who's calling and pretending to be the department and asking for Google Play cards.

Neither the MPD or any other government agency will ever call you requesting any type of money or payment with gift cards.

"We remind everyone there are many similar scams; we recommend you not give out personal information or payment over the phone unless you are sure who you are speaking with," Morristown Chief of Police Roger Overholt said in a release.

It is important to always be aware of who you are speaking with when on the phone.

Anyone with questions regarding scams is encouraged to contact the MPD at 423-585-4630.

RELATED: Getting more spam calls? Here's how to protect yourself from becoming a victim

RELATED: 'I never thought to call 911 on police' | Phone scammers posing as law enforcement, threatening to arrest those who don't pay up

RELATED: End of robocalls? Phone companies can block them for you, FCC rules