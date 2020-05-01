MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police Department is searching for a man after a robbery at a Papa John's Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway just before noon Sunday.

Police said the man is in his mid 20s to early 30s, clean shaven and around 6-feet tall weighing about 200 pounds.

According to Morristown Police Department, the man was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and a black cap.

Police said he then ran to a nearby McDonald's, changed clothes and left in a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans before heading off on foot.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.