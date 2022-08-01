Morristown police searching for suspect in armed robbery on Saturday

Police said a Black man demanded money from a register at a Rite Quick Market in North Morristown Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said they were searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday afternoon.

They said a man entered a Rite Quik Market at 2564 Buffalo Trial Saturday at around 5 p.m. and went behind the counter. They said he pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

After, they said he ran away north on Buffalo Trail before turning right on St. John's Drive in the Lakemoore Subdivision.

They said he is a Black man with brown eyes and a tall, slender build. Police said he was wearing a dark knit cap, dark pants and an orange and gray hooded sweatshirt while wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to authorities at 423-585-1833. they said tipsters can stay anonymous and can also reach out to the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.