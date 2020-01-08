Morristown Police shoot, kill man after finding woman dead in car

The officer-involved shooting happened just before 11:30 Friday night at an apartment complex on Chestnut Avenue in north Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Officers shot and killed a man they say threatened them with a gun after they found a woman dead in a car in north Morristown Friday night, the police department said.

Three officers and two investigators responded to a Chestnut Ave. apartment complex just before 11:30 after reports of a stabbing. They found a woman dead in a car in the parking lot with apparent neck wounds, MPD said.

That's when a man with a handgun came out of an apartment, pointed the gun at officers and began threatening them, a department spokesperson said.

Officers told the man to put down the gun, the spokesperson said, and when he did not, they shot and killed him.

MPD said none of its officers were injured.