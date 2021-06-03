Morristown police urge drivers to lock cars after 10 cars stolen with keys still in them

Police said that ten cars have been stolen since April 26. They were unlocked had their keys left inside them, according to officials.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you leave your car, don't forget to lock the door! The Morristown Police Department is urging people not to leave their keys inside of their cars, or else thieves may drive off with their vehicles and everything in them.

In a release, they said ten cars have been stolen in Morristown since April 26. They were unlocked with the drivers' keys still in them, and some were still running when drivers left to do something else.

The most recent car theft was on Wednesday, according to the release. They said the driver left his car unlocked at a gas pump with his keys still inside while he stepped into the store. As he left, he saw his car being driven away, according to police.