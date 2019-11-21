MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A rash of catalytic converter thefts has the Morristown Police Department warning residents to be careful.

In a release, the MPD said it's seen several thefts of the device, which is part of the vehicle's exhaust system. It can be sold for scrap metal and is easy to reach.

MPD said many of the thefts are in larger vehicles, like trucks and work vans, because the thieves can get easier access. Most of the thefts have taken place in unsecured or unmonitored lots.

"To help deter this type of theft, always park your vehicle in a well-lit, highly visible area. If possible, park your vehicle near an attended building or residence or in a secure garage<" said MPD in the release.

MPD also said it is possible to purchase devices to protect the catalytic converter from being cut off your vehicle, and you can always speak to your mechanic about ways to protect your vehicle.

If you fall victim to this type of theft,MPD asks that you file a police report by calling (423) 585-2701.