Morristown Police: Wife arrested after shooting her husband in the hip

Morristown Police arrested a woman Wednesday night after they said she shot and wounded her husband at a gas station.
According to MPD, officers investigated a shooting at the Food City Gas 'N Go on Liberty Hill Road around 4:50 p.m.
Police said the suspect followed her husband to the businesses in a separate car and parked near the gas pump. Police said she got out of the vehicle with a handgun as her husband exited his vehicle and shot him in the hip.
Police said the husband's wound appeared to be non-life threatening.