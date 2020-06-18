x
crime

Morristown Police: Wife arrested after shooting her husband in the hip

Police said the woman followed her husband to a gas station and shot him as he got out of his vehicle.
Morristown Police arrested a woman Wednesday night after they said she shot and wounded her husband at a gas station.

According to MPD, officers investigated a shooting at the Food City Gas 'N Go on Liberty Hill Road around 4:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect followed her husband to the businesses in a separate car and parked near the gas pump. Police said she got out of the vehicle with a handgun as her husband exited his vehicle and shot him in the hip.

Police said the husband's wound appeared to be non-life threatening. 