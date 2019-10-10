MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police have charged two men in connection with an assault early Thursday morning that they believe stemmed from a drug deal.

Police said they were notified of a woman, bleeding from the head, who had knocked on the door of a home on Dalton Ford Road. She was stating she had been struck by a hammer.

The assault happened in a parking lot off South Davy Crockett Parkway, according to Morristown Police.

The 30-year-old victim was flown to Johnson City Medical Center and police said the suspects were located a short time later by Hamblen County deputies.

Brady Anderson, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and Jacob Bryant, 25, was charged with criminal responsibility for the facilitation of a felony, Morristown Police said.

Investigators believe that the assault may have been the result of an attempted robbery after the three met to exchange narcotics.

Anderson and Bryant are being held in the Hamblen County Jail on $100,000 and $75,000 bonds.