'No justice, no peace' | Protesters march in Morristown

More than 100 people gathered and marched through downtown overnight Saturday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Saturday night more than 100 people gathered and marched through downtown Morristown shouting phrases like "I can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace".

According to MPD the crowd eventually gathered at the City Center building blocking the entrance and exits of the parking garage.

Police say "individuals attempted to incite officers in the City Center garage by shouting profanities and derogatory remarks" and showed "aggressive behavior".

MPD says their officers remained station in place to protect the municipal buildings and the vehicles parked there while the crowd threw rocks and bottles at the officers.

A police report has been filed with MPD alleging one individual was stuck in the face by a protester.

The crowd was ordered to disperse around 12:40 a.m.

The Morristown Police Department released a statement on the incident: