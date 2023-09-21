TBI: Morristown woman charged with arson following Grainger County camper fire in July

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morristown woman was indicted for intentionally setting fire to a camper on July 1 in Grainger County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The bureau said the Grainger County Sheriff's Office started investigating the fire after it occurred on the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road. They later identified Brandy M. Morgan, 41, as a suspect and said she started the fire.
The Grainger County Grand Jury indicted her on Sept. 1, charging Morgan with arson, reckless burning and vandalism over $10,000. On Thursday, she turned herself in and was booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $20,000 bond.