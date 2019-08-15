KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit obtained a conviction against the defendant who stabbed a man in the heart at a local mosque, according to a release from the DA's office.

Officials said Daniel Jay Porter, 34, pled guilty-as-charged to attempted first-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 years without the possibility of parole.

Assistant District Attorney Hector Sanchez said that on April 8, 2019, Knoxville Police Department Investigator Alan Cook responded to a stabbing at the Annoor Mosque in Fort Sanders, in a hearing before Judge Steve Sword.

Witness interviews and surveillance video revealed that Porter was eating in an area of the mosque near the victim, Shadab Siddiqi, and another individual. Porter became angry and started arguing with Siddiqi, according to the DA's release.

The DA's office said during the argument, Porter grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Siddiqi once in the heart, puncturing his aorta.

Siddiqi underwent emergency open-heart surgery at UT Medical Center, saving his life. As a result of his injury, Siddiqi suffered several strokes, affecting his ability to speak, according to the release.

“This dangerous offender admitted he intended to stab the victim,” said DA Charme Allen. “The only reason Mr. Siddiqi is still here is because of the fast work of first responders and the surgical team who saved his life.”