Knoxville City Council meets Thursday to discuss new study on Knoxville shootings

The Knoxville Police Department released a new study investigating shooting data in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most Knoxville shootings with victims happen in East and West Knoxville, according to data from the Knoxville Police Department released on Thursday. The Knoxville City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the data, presented by KPD officials.

In total, there were 475 shootings with victims across Knoxville between 2015-2020. Around 43% of those were in East Knoxville and 33% were in West Knoxville, police said. They also said that most shootings with victims involved people between 18 - 24 years old and in some areas 25-34 years old.

Of all shootings involving victims, the officials said that 71% were Black and 29% were White.

Officials said that 60% of the population is Black in East Knoxville, and 35% is White. Officials said that the number of shootings in East Knoxville declined annually since 2017.

In West Knoxville, there were 20 incidents involving minors. It ranked the second-highest of all four Knoxville regions, with 33% of all shootings. Officials said that 91 victims were Black and 66 victims were White. They said that 14% of the population is Black and 79% is White.

Only 7% of shootings were in South Knoxville, officials said. Of those, most were between people 25 - 34 years old.