Columbia, Tenn. — (WSMV) - Investigators say five people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Maury County.

According to Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper, it appears that the victims were four children and their mother. The children, three girls and one boy, ranged in age from roughly 8 to 16 years old.

Investigators with the Maury County Sheriff's Department are working to figure out what happened.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland told WSMV that a family member came home from work around 6 p.m. and found the victims at the home in the 1000 block of Carters Creek Pike.

According to investigators, a gun was used in the deadly attack.

"Of course, the first responders, we see gruesome scenes regularly, but this is not one that you see every day, so I'd ask our community to lift our first responders up in prayer as well," Rowland said.

According to the sheriff's department, this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for any suspects at this time. Law enforcement is interviewing surviving family members.

The children were reportedly home-schooled.

"I'd ask our community to lift the rest of this family and friends up in prayer and remember those and be respectful of the family as well because they're victims in this. Of course, they're going to have to deal and learn how to deal with this and how to live life without their loved ones," Rowland said.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved