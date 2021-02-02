Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of 10-month-old boy in Greene County

Investigators said they found 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris dead while in the care of his mother, 21-year-old Ashley McCamey, and her 28-year-old boyfriend.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old boy, according to police.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department began a death investigation at an apartment in the 100 block of Twin Barns Road in Greeneville on April 22.

Investigators said they found 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris dead while in the care of his mother, 21-year-old Ashley McCamey, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Marsh.

A Greene County grand jury indicted McCamey and Marsh on Monday, July 19.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect. Additionally, McCamey was charged with aggravated child endangerment.