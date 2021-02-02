Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of 10-month-old boy in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old boy, according to police.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department began a death investigation at an apartment in the 100 block of Twin Barns Road in Greeneville on April 22.
Investigators said they found 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris dead while in the care of his mother, 21-year-old Ashley McCamey, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Marsh.
A Greene County grand jury indicted McCamey and Marsh on Monday, July 19.
Both have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect. Additionally, McCamey was charged with aggravated child endangerment.
McCamey and Marsh are in custody at the Greene County Detention Center and are being held on a $250,000 bond. Their initial criminal court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.