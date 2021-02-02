Mother charged after reports of wandering child near busy road in Knoxville, arrest record shows

The child was barefooted and located within a very close distance to a busy traveled road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mother has been charged after reports of a wandering child found near a busy road in Knoxville, according to an arrest record.

Detective Shuford along with Knox County Patrol Units responded to Old Colony Trail on Barbee Road after reports of a wandering child. The arrest record shows the incident was reported Tuesday around 9:20 a.m.

Detective Shuford said he contacted the witness who explained that he was traveling on Old Colony Trail when he noticed an unattended child, under 2 years of age, standing on the edge of the sidewalk facing the road.

The witness said that he pulled over and put the child in the back of his truck and called 911.

At 11:05 a.m, officers located the child's mother at 820 Calypso Way in Knoxville. The child's mother was identified as Bailey Ann Crittenden. Crittenden said that she did not know the child was gone, an arrest record shows.

Detective Shuford said that while speaking with Crittenden he could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Crittenden said she was out the night before "playing drunk Jenga" while her fiance was home with the child. Crittenden also mentioned that she got home around 1 a.m.

Detective Shuford said he spoke with the father of the child who said that he left for work between 9:10 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. and that Crittenden and the child were still asleep in their bedroom.

Officials said the child was barefooted and located within a very close distance to a busy road and in danger of serious bodily injury from a deadly weapon, in this case, vehicles.

The Department of Children's Services (DCS) also responded and evaluated the residence. The child was left with this father.

An arrest record shows that Crittenden was charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment.