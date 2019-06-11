The mother of a 2-year-old found dead in his parents' vehicle in Gatlinburg in 2017 faces a four-year sentence on supervised probation.

Jade E. Phillips, 27, was sentenced Tuesday by Sevier County Circuit Court Judge Rex Henry Ogle.

The judge ordered her to continue getting mental health and alcohol abuse treatment, submit to random drug screenings and attend a recovery program.

In April she pleaded guilty to child neglect. She'd been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child neglect in the 2017 death of her son Kipp Phillips.

Kipp was found dead in July 2017 in a vehicle that had been parked in the night outside the Gatlinburg home of Jade Phillips and husband Anthony D. Phillips, according to authorities.

Investigators at the time said the boy was found in the car in the afternoon and had been there since the night. They said it appeared the child died as a result of heat exposure.

Jade Phllips' husband Anthony, 28, is serving an effective 15-year sentence after pleading guilty in April to reckless homicide and attempted aggravated child neglect, records show.

Ogle imposed a 12-year term for the homicide count to be served in addition to three years on the child neglect charge.