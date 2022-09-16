Woman charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing mother

The warrant states Angela Marie Holt killed her mother in their shared home on Brackfield Acres Way on Tuesday, September 13.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 47-year-old Knoxville woman was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing her mother with a "lethal cutting instrument," according to a warrant.

Holt and her mother were last seen together around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, according to the warrant.

A family member discovered the victim dead inside her home at 10:49 p.m. the same day, the warrant stated.

The warrant states that "the totality of the circumstances indicates a known killing."

Holt fled the area with the family dog and took the vehicle she was known to drive, according to the warrant.