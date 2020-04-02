KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 1:30 PM TUESDAY: A Knox County General Sessions Court judge said she'd issue a ruling Wednesday in the case of a Knoxville woman charged with murder in the drowning death of her infant son.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is accused in the January death of her 11-month-old. She faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday to determine if there was probable cause to believe she committed first-degree murder.

She also is charged with aggravated child abuse.

A Knox County Sheriff's Office detective with the child abuse unit testified that Leonardo told her she had stepped away to take some "me time," leaving the child for a time in the bathtub earlier this month.

The detective testified Leonardo also reported smoking a cigarette and listening to a couple songs when she stepped away from the child.

The defense argued Leonardo should be charged with criminally negligent homicide and not first-degree murder. It cited a new case relevant to Leonardo to which the case law applies.

Knox County prosecutors also signaled they were unaware of the case. The judge chose to recess that case with a ruling expected Wednesday.

If Judge Patricia Hall Long finds there's probable cause that Leonardo committed a crime, the case will be forwarded to a grand jury for review and possible indictment.

PREVIOUS STORY: After her 11-month-old child was found unresponsive in a bathtub, Lindsee Leonardo is due in court Tuesday. It will be a preliminary hearing for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges.

According to arrest records, she put her 11-month-old child in a bathtub along with her other, 23-month-old child and between 4-6 inches of water. She then went outside to smoke a cigarette and have some "me time" for around ten minutes, arrest records show.

When she returned to the tub, she found that the 23-month-old child had turned the water on. The tub was full, and the 11-month-old was unresponsive, according to arrest records.

Emergency crews revived the child, but he later died at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.