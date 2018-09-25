Two years ago on Sept. 23, 2016, Carolyn Jackson got the knock on her door that every mother dreads.

"From then on I've just been crying," she said.

Her son Colin had been shot and killed after his girlfriend found him dead inside his apartment at Morningside Hill Apartments in Northeast Knoxville.

"Sometimes I want to give up. And I hear him, his spirit comes to me. His spirit says 'Mom please live for me," she said.

The Knoxville Police Department continues to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Monday, police canvassed the apartment complex where Jackson died, trying to find information on who might have killed him.

"The guy that did this killed someone. He's a danger to society," KPD investigator Clayton Madison said. "We want him off the streets."

Cadets, investigators and patrol officers went door to door asking if anyone has any information.

"If someone heard the gunshots and maybe saw something to maybe give us a time and narrow the window down that would be helpful," Madison said.

He said the shooting wasn't gang related and Jackson appears to have been targeted.

"It occurred in the victim's apartment. The victim's apartment door was shut. So it was not random."

But as of now, he said KPD doesn't know much more than that, which leaves Jackson's mother to plead for new information.

"I just want anybody and everybody whoever knows about this case to please come forward and bring my son justice," she said.

For now, she holds on to her son in any way she still can.

"I have his ashes, sometimes I take them out and I kiss them."

