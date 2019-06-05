ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is facing a slew of charges after an officer clocked him going 92 in a 20 mph zone in downtown Rogersville.

A Hawkins Co. deputy spotted two motorcyclists driving way too fast just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. He turned on his sirens and the two motorcycles split up.

He pursued the one who stayed on Main St. and refused to stop. The chase ended when the rider abandoned his bike at a railroad crossing on Opossum Hollow Rd. and took off running.

The deputy caught the man and took him into custody.

The rider was identified as Brandon McBrayer. Turns out, the bike had been reported stolen in Hawkins County. The officer also found what appeared to be meth in the saddle bags attached to the bike.

McBrayer was charged with speeding (92/20), felony evading by motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, possession of stolen property, misuse of registration, and simple possession of methamphetamine.

WCYB contributed to this report.