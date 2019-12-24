MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — A dangerous man who had been on the run for days after allegedly shooting at his estranged wife in Franklin was arrested in Mount Juliet over the weekend because of technology the police department was testing.

Gabriel Jordan, 35, was the focus of an intense manhunt by Franklin police after he allegedly shot at his wife outside a Cool Springs business on Dec. 13.

The search came to an end on Saturday after Jordan’s car was spotted on Lebanon Road.

According to police, he passed by a license plate recognition camera the police department was testing. When he passed the camera, it triggered an alert to police because the car was on a “hot list.”

Mount Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the camera quickly alerted officers in the field.

“The camera read the plate, detected that plate was on the hot list and fired an alert to our officers who then intercepted the vehicle,” said Chandler. “It’s pretty amazing because the crime happened over a week ago, 25 miles away, and this person happened to be driving through Mount Juliet.”

The police department has a $100,000 budget to install 37 recognition cameras throughout the city to help keep things safe.

“What we continue to notice, the crime committed in our community, are not by our residents. It’s by people outside the community, who use stolen vehicles as a means of transportation to get into our city,” said Chandler.

Jordan was taken back to Williamson County to face charges.