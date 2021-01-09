WATCH LIVE | Mount Tabor shooting: One student shot, gunman on the run

Shots were fired at the student pickup area at Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said someone has been shot near the Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road in the search for a school shooter. Deputies said they spotted the suspect near the grocery store and that's when shots were fired. We don't know who was shot.

Winston-Salem police instructed parents to go to that Harris Teeter to pick up their students after a shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School around noon Wednesday.

Police said one student was shot on the school property and officials are searching for the gunman.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. We don't know the extent of their injuries.

All other students are safe. Police said Mount Tabor went on lockdown immediately after the shooting, and law enforcement began working to get students and staff out of the school as quickly and as safely as possible.

Police instructed parents to pick up their kids at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center, but in a turn of events, shots were fired at that staging area.

Several law enforcement agencies are at Mount Tabor, either directing traffic for parents or actively searching for the shooter. SWAT officers were seen with guns in hand.

Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools.

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Here at the Harris Teeter on Peace Haven Rd in ⁦@CityofWS⁩ where parents are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their students after a shooting at Mt Tabor High School ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/YciMFfDc4D — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) September 1, 2021

Parents and neighbors formed a prayer circle to pray for students and teachers after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cbcJwyb2F9 — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

The school system sent the following message to parents:

"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."

Speas Global Elementary and Parkland High School also went on lockdown. Police said those students are safe, and the school went on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to the situation at Mount Tabor.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

#BREAKING: A very active scene near Mount Tabor High School as police investigate a shooting on campus. The school is on lockdown. Law enforcement says they’ve secured the area. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/OlDR6tz9Kx — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The husband of a staff member says he got a text from his wife on the Mt. Tabor HS campus. @WFMY #2WTK #schoolshooting #mttabor pic.twitter.com/yzQR3xTyj8 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) September 1, 2021

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

This is a breaking story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates.

