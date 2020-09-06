x
Morristown Police searching for man they say pointed gun at pharmacy worker's head while demanding pills

Credit: MPD
Morristown police are asking for help identifying a male robbery suspect that pointed a gun at a pharmacy technician's head as he demanded pills.

According to the Morristown Police Department, the East End Pharmacy near Russellville was robbed Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a white man that appeared to be in his mid-20s to early-30s robbed the pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Highway and fled in a 2016 to 2018 blue Kia Optima. 

Police said he was wearing dark cargo pants, a light-colored long-sleeved pullover, and a tan boonie-style hat.

Police said the man pointed a silver handgun to the pharmacy technician's head as he demanded pills. They believe he may have also been at other pharmacies prior to the robbery.

Police said not to attempt to approach the man as he may still be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (423) 585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at (423) 585-1833. 

Credit: MPD
Credit: MPD