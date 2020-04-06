Mt. Carmel mayor facing more charges

Sullivan County grand jury indicted Mt. Carmel Mayor Chris Jones for criminal impersonation and criminal simulation.

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn — An East Tennessee mayor is facing more charges after police say he impersonated a police officer.

Sullivan County grand jury indicted Mt. Carmel Mayor Chris Jones for criminal impersonation and criminal simulation.

Jones is already facing trial in Hawkins County where he's accused of stealing almost $400,000 from his grandmother before she died.

He's also charged with domestic assault.

At this time, there are no plans to try to remove Jones from office, and leaders said Mt. Carmel's government is not being impacted.

"We will continue doing business as usual, and nothing's going to alter that," Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams said.

Jones is now out on bail.

Jones has a court hearing pending later this month in Hawkins County and a trial date in June.