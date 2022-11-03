TBI investigating deadly shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer

The incident started as a routine traffic stop late Wednesday night, according to police.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A routine traffic stop resulted in an Mt. Juliet officer shooting a person late Wednesday night, and now agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are looking into the incident.

According to Mt. Juliet Police Department, the traffic stop occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and the officer became involved with the passenger of the vehicle, who attempted to move into the driver seat and drive away.

TBI’s report states the female driver was outside the vehicle with one officer while another was asking the passenger, 39-year-old Eric Allen, to exit the car. Allen then slid into the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The officer entered the vehicle to stop him but Allen continued to drive with the officer inside.

The officer made repeated attempts to stop Allen from driving, including a taser and multiple warnings, but all were unsuccessful, according to the report. The officer then shot Allen and the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers attempted to render aid to Allen but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

TBI’s investigation continues into the traffic stop and what led to the situation escalating into a shooting.

The area was shut down for hours overnight as agents worked at the scene until it reopened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.