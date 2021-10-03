TBI arrests two MTSU students accused of stealing more than $110,000 from university

Two students filed more than 100 false reimbursement claims while in leadership positions for student associations, according to investigators.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrested two Middle Tennessee State University students accused of defrauding the school of more than $114,000.

Mohamed Osman and Mohamed Gure allegedly submitted at least 85 false reimbursement claims while they were presidents of the Somali Students Association, according to the TBI, resulting in $85,200 of misappropriated funds

Gure allegedly submitted an additional 28 false invoices, totaling $28,945, while serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association.

The TBI said their main scheme was filing fraudulent claims to misappropriate Student Activity Fees.

A commonly used claim asked for reimbursement for public speakers, but the speaking events never happened.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office began investigating the duo last year after MTSU became suspicious.

The investigation found fraudulent claims between November 2017 and November 2020.

On March 9, The Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gure with one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation. Osman was charged with with one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.