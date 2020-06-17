x
crime

Murfreesboro attorney accused of forcing female clients to pay legal fees with sex

Investigators with TBI said David Whelan, 49, attempted to get a client to provide sexual activity in lieu of payment.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Rutherford County attorney has been arrested and faces multiple rape charges, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday. 

Special agents with TBI said 49-year-old Dan Whelan tried to coerce a female client to provide sexual activity in lieu of attorney fees. 

Investigation into Whelan's activity began back in February 2019, when special agents began looking into allegations that he tried to waive female client's legal fees with sex. 

During the course of the investigation, agents said they also developed information indicating that Whelan previously forced female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees.

On Monday, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging David Whelan with four counts of Rape by Fraud, four counts of Rape by Coercion, and one count of Promoting Prostitution.

 Whelan was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

