DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Attorney General's office and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, arrested multiple people Tuesday morning in Dandridge during a historic drug bust, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

Those arrested were booked for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the post.

The sheriff's office did not specify how many people were arrested.

The house where the individuals were arrested was ordered to be padlocked, which the sheriff's office said was the first time ever in the county's history that a private residence had been ordered padlocked by the Jefferson County Criminal Court.

According to a previous Facebook post from the sheriff's office, seven people were charged with drug-related offenses after a search warrant was issued for the same house in February.

The house is located in the Matthew Estate Subdivision on the 100 block of St. Paul Drive, the sheriff's office said in the posts.

