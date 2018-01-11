Kingsport Police arrested a woman Tuesday who was naked from the waist down when she partially fell through the ceiling of a Cook Out, according to an incident report.

It happened at the restaurant on E. Stone Drive around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30.

After falling through the ceiling, the woman, later identified as Harley Morton, then pulled herself up and proceeded to run around the ceiling, the report states.

She then fell through the ceiling again in the kitchen and began walking into the dining area unclothed from the waist down.

Police said they arrested her and charged her with trespassing, vandalism and disorderly conduct. Morton also had an outstanding warrant through Sullivan County for felony violation of probation.

© 2018 WBIR