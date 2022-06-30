SCSO: Man arrested after year-long narcotics investigation

Brandon Scott Clifton, a 33-year-old, was arrested Monday, June 28 after a search warrant was executed at his home, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Seymour man was arrested after a year-long investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

Brandon Scott Clifton, a 33-year-old, was arrested Monday, June 28 after a search warrant was executed at his home, Seals said.

Detectives seized 121.4 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl, weapons, cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to Seals.

Seals said Clifton was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of schedule II narcotics and sale and delivery of schedule I narcotics. He was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Clifton is being held in the Sevier County Jail on a $75,000 bond pending a court hearing, Seals said.