Man tries unsuccessfully to hire undercover agent to kill his police officer step-father

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) –Deputies have arrested Brian Allen Hodges for trying to hire a hitman to kill Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy John Frazier.

Deputy Frazier is married to Hodges’s mother.

On November 18th, Hodges met with an undercover agent posing as a hitman. Investigators learned in that meeting that Hodges intentions were real after Hodges agreed to pay $10,000 for the hit.