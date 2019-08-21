A man suspected in a Nashville murder in 2018 was taken into custody Wednesday on the University of Tennessee's campus while working for a temp agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service said a team, including UT Police Department, located Jyshon Forbes, 25, in East Tennessee and arrested him safely on the Knoxville campus on Aug. 21.

Forbes was wanted after an indictment for robbery and homicide was returned on Aug. 2, 2019, in the murder of Shamar 'Fifty' Lewis.

He was a custodial employee in UT’s temporary help pool. He was employed from May 14, 2019, to Aug. 21, 2019, and was vetted through a background check process and calls to references, UTK Director of Media relations Tyra E. Haag said in an email to 10News.

Lewis was shot and killed in an apartment complex on Ben Allen Road in Nashville on Feb. 20, 2018, according to authorities.

Forbes and two others were indicted in his death. Forbes was the last remaining suspect in that case who was not in custody, and investigators believed he may have relocated to East Tennessee.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center to be processed and will eventually be extradited to Davidson County.

Marshals were joined by a task force that included UT police, Blount County deputies, and Knoxville police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Criminal History Records show over the past two years, Forbes has been charged for driving on a revoked or suspended license, bringing contraband into a jail, and public intoxication