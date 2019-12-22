Nashville Police need help identifying four suspects in deadly overnight stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Metro Police are asking for your help identifying four persons of interest who may be involved in the fatal stabbing of two men.

One man, wearing a Nike sweatshirt, and another wearing a puffy jacket, are seen on surveillance video before another man and woman join them by a booth inside of The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street.

Police are calling the three men and woman “acquaintances.”

Paul Trapeni, 21, and Clayton Beathard, 22, were killed outside of The Dogwood Nashville early Saturday morning.

Beathard is the brother of a NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and the grandson of a NFL hall-of-famer Bobby Beathard.

Police said it began with an argument over a woman inside the bar and then turned physical outside.

News4 spoke with a close friend of the Beathard family who has known them for nearly a decade.

“The Beathard family in general is pretty much like my second family. There truly are no better people in my opinion,” said Joshua Smith.

Both Trapeni and Beathard were graduates from Battle Ground Academy.

Smith said the community is grieving over the horrific loss of two young lives.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about them. They were just taken away so soon. It’s really sad. It’s almost unbearable to think that it could’ve been any one of us at any given time.”

A third man was also stabbed and is still in the hospital.

Anyone knowing the identities of these people right here is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The Dogwood along with neighboring businesses and local business owners have come together to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.