NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A police officer in Nashville is recovering after being hit by a group of off road vehicles Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened when an estimated 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and four-wheelers that "illegally took over Broadway," a news release from the Nashville Police Department said.

The department said people were driving recklessly on the road near Bridgestone Arena when officer John Bourque was "struck and dragged" down the street by one of the vehicles.

"These individuals were weaving in and out of moving and parked vehicles, endangering motorists and pedestrians, when Sergeant Bourque was struck," the release said.

The suspect then left the scene.

Bourque was treated and released from the hospital Saturday night.

One person in the group was arrested at the scene. No word yet on the charges that person will face.