NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A police officer in Nashville is recovering after being hit by a group of off road vehicles Saturday afternoon.

Police say people were driving recklessly near Bridgestone Arena.

That's where officer John Bourque was hit and dragged him down the street.

The suspect then left the scene.

Bourque was treated and released from the hospital Saturday night.

On Sunday, Nashville police sent out four news pictures that shows what happened to the officer.

One person in the group was arrested at the scene. No word yet on the charges that person will face.