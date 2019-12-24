Nashville police have announced that it cost nearly $250,000 to find four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention facility late last month.

News outlets report that Nashville's Metro Police wants to send the bill to Youth Opportunity, the private contractor that operates the detention center.

According to the police department, more than 170 officers helped find the teenagers. Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17, Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, escaped the juvenile detention center last month.

A report by Youth Opportunity found that a series of policy violations led to the teenagers' Nov. 30 escape.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the department's costs calculations have been submitted to the city legal department.

