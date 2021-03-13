Nashville police shoot suicidal woman near Goodlettsville

The TBI is investigating the second officer-involved shooting with the Metro Nashville Police Department in less than twelve hours.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating the second officer-involved shooting with the Metro Nashville Police Department in less than twelve hours.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Officers Brandon Lopez, Ben Williams, and Thomas Denenea, with the Madison Precinct responded to the 2800 block of Greer Road, just outside of Goodlettsville.

According to Metro Police, officers were met by Melissa Wooden, 33, and say that she was suicidal and made statements that "she wanted police to shoot her."

Metro Police say that Wooden met officers in the front yard near the road, armed with a pickaxe and baseball bat.

Metro Police say that officers tried to talk to Wooden, but were unsuccessful. Officer Williams used his Taser on Wooden, which Metro Police say appeared to have no impact.

Metro Police then say that Wooden charged at the officers with the pickaxe and baseball bat, resulting in Officer Lopez shooting Wooden. Police said that it was in self-defense of himself and the other officers. Wooden was taken to Vanderbilt where she is in critical but stable condition.