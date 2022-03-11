National crime researcher analyzes gun violence in Knoxville

Thomas Abt, specializing in crime reduction, analyzes strategies to reduce gun violence in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A public discussion about gun violence happened Wednesday between Knoxville city leaders and a national violent crime expert Thomas Abt. He was there to provide a data-informed conversation concerning gun violence in Knoxville.

This conversation was a follow-up to an earlier discussion this year. Abt reviewed when, where and why violence in Knoxville is most likely to occur and discussed evidence-based strategies for saving lives.

"If it doesn't save lives then I don't know what it is for so that's just what I'm trying to do. Work on practical application," Abt said.

According to data from the Knoxville Police Department, gun deaths are down about 20% compared to last year.

According to research from Abt, more than half of all gun violence can be traced back to identified gang areas or places where the most gang activity takes place throughout the city.

The Knoxville Police Department said analyzing and addressing gun violence in Knoxville is important in identifying key people, places, and strategies to reduce crime.



So far this year, officials said 26 people have been killed by guns within the city of Knoxville. That's seven less than last year and the year before that.

Thomas Abt is a crime researcher, and former government official specializing in evidence-informed approaches to reducing crime in urban areas.



"There's been some modest progress in Knoxville this year but unfortunately it has not brought us back to the levels of violence we saw pre-pandemic," Abt said. "We need our police to be well trained, well supported, well paid. That's true in violence reduction but in all forms of public safety. We also need the same thing for our community workers who are working on this problem as well."

According to the research, groups/gangs make up about 0.2% of Knoxville's total population. The group areas span about 11.5% of the city. 49.8% of all gun violence incidents occurred within these identified group areas.

KPD personnel identified 17 active groups/gangs in the city. Almost all of them are subsets of a smaller number of major national groups. These groups are primarily engaged in narcotics sales and members also generate criminal profit through robberies, home invasions and motor vehicle theft.

According to this data, about 63% of all suspects are between the ages of 18 and 34. Minors make up 15% of suspects. The average age of a murder suspect is 28. The average victim is 29 years old. This research also allows the police department to focus on the areas in the city with the most gun violence.

"The key thing will be to recognize that we need to engage the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and individuals in a way that has both empathy and accountability," Abt said.



Abt said there are typically other charges that come before a homicide charge.

And that on average, people are arrested about nine times before they end up behind bars for murder.



"We need to provide folks an opportunity to get out of a life of crime while also insisting on consequences if they continue," Abt said.



Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel told 10News he has been working diligently to reduce violent crime. The plan began when he first took his position as chief. He said the next step is putting what has been discussed into action.