VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana said it "experienced an Active Shooter incident."

It said on Twitter that the shooter has "been contained" and "the victim" taken to the hospital.

Around 7:17 a.m. base officials said it NAS Ocean was on lockdown after a "security incident."

Officials said people should avoid the base and area.

