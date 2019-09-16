KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Fountain City community are reeling after a shooting over the weekend.

Police said a 5-year-old girl was shot on Balsam Drive Saturday.

Crews rushed her to UT Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police now call the case an active homicide investigation and said the Department of Children's Services is also investigating.

KPD released this statement Monday evening:

"Following the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl at Balsam Drive on Saturday night, the Knoxville Police Department launched an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances and events that led to this unimaginable tragedy. While we cannot comment on the progress of that investigation, at this point in time, investigators do not believe that this was a random act of violence, nor that there is any potential risk to the safety of our community or its children. No further information can be provided at this time as a parallel Department of Children’s Services (DCS) investigation is also underway."

Balsam Drive is a laid-back residential street in Fountain City.

"It's a very nice, quiet neighborhood and a lot of people desire to live in this area," said Ann Jernigan.

She started developing houses there about a year and a half ago and is finishing up her second property on Balsam Drive.

"I'm here mostly during the day and I don't see anyone out at all," said Jernigan. "They're usually working or, they're never out on the street."

That's why she was stunned to hear of the shooting a few doors down at the end of the block.

"It was very shocking, very shocking. I was very upset," Jernigan said.

She said crime doesn't really happen in this neighborhood.

"I'm sure a lot of these people who have lived here forever are very saddened by that fact," Jernigan said.

She and other neighbors 10News talked with didn't hear anything happen.

They don't know the family and most of them still learning that the victim died.

"The community and the neighborhood, I think it would probably upset a lot of people being so close," Jernigan said.

Now as the street tries to put the pieces together, neighbors just want answers and closure.

"I hope they find out exactly what happened and it's very sad for the child," said Jernigan.

Details in this case are limited. 10News will share new information as the Knoxville Police Department releases updates.