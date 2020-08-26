New arrest in brothers' killings: 18-year-old detained in Morristown

The Knoxville Police Department identified the man as Eric Fairchild.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An 18-year-old man is now the fourth person to face charges in the killing of two brothers during a December drug robbery at a Knoxville apartment complex.

The Knoxville Police Department identified the man as Eric Fairchild.

He was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals' Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force as well as KPD officers.

A gunman killed Joshua Haley, 19, and his 20-year-old brother Christian Haley on Dec. 29, 2019, at their Bedrock Way apartment in the Rocky Top Apartments complex.

Three people already face charges in the case.

James E. Allen,33, is charged with felony murder and aggravated robbery, among other charges, in Knox County Criminal Court.

Also facing prosecution are teens Isaiah W. Grigsby of Knox County and Anthony L. Lua. Both were juveniles at the time.

Allen and Lua allegedly went into the apartment. Grigsby waited in a vehicle outside, according to records.

Authorities haven't said what they think Fairchild did in the case.