CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold case investigators hope someone will recognize a woman who was murdered by a confessed serial killer in 1981.

Samuel Little, who is serving time in Texas for murdering three women, has claimed that he killed more than 90 women across the country, including three in Tennessee.

Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles in 2013. Little, now 78, has admitted to killing more than 90 people, according to the FBI.(Photo: AP file photo )

One of those suspected victims, believed to be from the Chattanooga area, has still not been identified.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County investigators unveiled a facial reconstruction of what the woman may have looked like.

RELATED: Confessed serial killer claims to have killed 90 people, including 3 Tennessee victims

RELATED: These drawings by a confessed serial killer could help identify some of his victims

Little claimed that he met the light-skinned black woman at a nightclub in Chattanooga in the early 80s. She was in her mid-20's and had a big build. Little said they left the club together and went to a secluded road, where he strangled her and rolled her body of an embankment.

The body of an unidentified woman was found in rural Dade County, Georgia, in 1981.

The case has never been solved, but now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hamilton County DA’s Cold Case Unit have teamed up to try to identify her and close the case.

GBI

Investigators believe the woman was from the Chattanooga area, northwest Georgia or northeast Alabama. The GBI asked a special forensic team to create a facial reconstruction based on the woman’s skull, and they unveiled that finished reconstruction on Tuesday.

RELATED: Man who confessed to 90 murders indicted in Ky. cold case

RELATED: Alleged serial killer who confessed to 90 murders may have Knoxville links

If you recognize the woman, you can call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

Knox County Sheriff's Office investigators say a Knoxville woman, whose body was found along a road in 1975, was likely one of Little's victim of a serial killer.

\Martha Cunningham's death was considered to be from natural causes at the time, according to KCSO.