HARRIMAN, Tenn. — It's a case that seems too horrible to be true.

Prosecutors say Evelyn Crews, a 72 year-old mother, starved in the concrete basement of her Roane county home.

Court documents show medics found the 5'7" woman weighed only 75 pounds. She was so thin a surgical screw poked out of her leg, documents indicated.

"When you're taking advantage of people that aren't necessarily able to care for themselves, we're going to get you we're going to stick it to you. And I think that's the way it should be," Roane County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Rogers said.

Roane County prosecutors charged Crews' daughter and son-in-law with murder and neglect from elder abuse earlier this year.

They told police she got this thin weeks before when she quote "started picking at her food" - - a story deputies cast doubt on.

"The legislature has taken a good stance that's going to help us put a little more bite into this," Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Edwards said.

Rodgers and Edwards cannot talk specifically about the still-pending Crews case, but they say the legislature has made elder abuse laws stronger over the years, including passing new language going into effect Jan 1.

"You can charge felony murder if someone dies as the result of the aggravated neglect of an elderly person. So we've got that in the toolbox," Edwards said.

Crews case is an extreme one, most of the elder abuse incidents they see involve financial misconduct.

They say when visiting loved ones in an nursing home or over the holidays, check their finances or for unusual behavior or bruises.

"If something seems out of the ordinary, I wouldn't take it too lightly," Rogers said.

Tennessee has an anonymous, 24/7 hotline to report elder abuse (1-888-APS-TENN) and a registry of people convicted of it online here.