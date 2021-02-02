JCSO: New Market Elementary School on soft lockdown as deputies search for suspect

The soft lockdown at Rush Strong School has been lifted because the perimeter established is further away.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Head of Schools said that New Market Elementary School is currently on a soft lockdown due to police activity in the area.

He said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) established a perimeter in a search for a suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they believe the suspect is the one involved in a carjacking reported at the Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway in Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

According to Knoxville Police Department, a bulletin was issued to surrounding counties and the victim’s vehicle, a silver Volvo, was later located in Jefferson County near 11E and Whitaker Road. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing from the area after attempting to carjack a second motorist.

The perimeter is near New Market Elementary School.

He added that JCSO notified him overnight about a suspect in the area and they made the decision to put two schools, New Market Elementary School and Rush Strong School on a soft lockdown.

According to school officials, it is their first day of school.

The soft lockdown at Rush Strong School has been lifted because the perimeter established is further away and JCSO is confident it has the suspect within that perimeter.

A soft lockdown means school activities continue as normal, but limiting access to the playground and the building.

Parents at both schools were notified early Thursday morning. before school began.

Officials said they are searching a wooded area on the side of Old Andrew Johnson Highway.