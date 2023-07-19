JCSO: 'Life-saving equipment' stolen from New Market Fire Department station

Crews responded to a brush fire Tuesday and when they returned, they found equipment was stolen from an engine and tanker.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the New Market Fire Department Tuesday night.

They said crews from Station 2 had left to respond to a brush fire on Tuesday. JCSO said when they returned at around 9:41 p.m., equipment had been stolen from an engine and a tanker. The station is located at 475 Old Dandridge Pike.

According to JCSO, the stolen equipment includes chainsaws, fans, hand tools, and a combination Amkus extrication tool. Extrication tools are often used to cut through tough materials and open ways through tight spaces, such as cars. JCSO described it as "life-saving equipment."

A full list of property involved in the theft, according to the JCSO report, is available below.

Battery powered fan

Generator

Trickle charger

Window cutter

Four DeWalt batteries

Three DeWalt battery chargers

DeWalt band saw

DeWalt K12 saw

Sawzall

Multiple blades for saws

Spare chain for chainsaw

Four Kenwood radio batteries

32-inch Smart TV

Fridge

Set of gear and helmet

According to a police report, the equipment was inside the station at around 9:30 a.m. It said the fire department crew had spent around an hour responding to the brush fire call, leaving at around 8:49 p.m.

It also said there was no sign of forced entry into the station.

"It is believed the suspect made entry using the keypad," the police report said.