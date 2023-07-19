JCSO: 'Life-saving equipment' stolen from New Market Fire Department station

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the New Market Fire Department Tuesday night.
They said crews from Station 2 had left to respond to a brush fire on Tuesday. JCSO said when they returned at around 9:41 p.m., equipment had been stolen from an engine and a tanker. The station is located at 475 Old Dandridge Pike.
According to JCSO, the stolen equipment includes chainsaws, fans, hand tools, and a combination Amkus extrication tool. Extrication tools are often used to cut through tough materials and open ways through tight spaces, such as cars. JCSO described it as "life-saving equipment."
A full list of property involved in the theft, according to the JCSO report, is available below.
- Battery powered fan
- Generator
- Trickle charger
- Window cutter
- Four DeWalt batteries
- Three DeWalt battery chargers
- DeWalt band saw
- DeWalt K12 saw
- Sawzall
- Multiple blades for saws
- Spare chain for chainsaw
- Four Kenwood radio batteries
- 32-inch Smart TV
- Fridge
- Set of gear and helmet
According to a police report, the equipment was inside the station at around 9:30 a.m. It said the fire department crew had spent around an hour responding to the brush fire call, leaving at around 8:49 p.m.
It also said there was no sign of forced entry into the station.
"It is believed the suspect made entry using the keypad," the police report said.
They said anyone who has information about the stolen equipment should reach out to Detective Sgt. Robbi McMahan at 865-471-6000 Ext. 1109. They said people could also call 911 to report information about the theft.