New Market Police Department searching for man after armed robbery at New Market Grocery

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — New Market Police Department is searching for a man after he robbed a grocery store in New Market, Tennessee.

The robbery happened at 9 p.m. Saturday at New Market Grocery.

New Market Police said the man is between 5' 8'' and 5' 10'' and weighs 180 lbs.

Officers said he was last seen leaving the grocery store on foot. New Market Police said they are searching the area.

If anyone has any information, New Market Police said to call Central dispatch at 865-475-6855 or 911.

