LUMBERTON, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a teenage girl police say was kidnapped from a front yard in Lumberton Monday morning.
Police said a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana grabbed 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar at Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Police said the man forced the girl into a stolen Green 2002 Ford Expedition.
The car was registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina, and had South Carolina license plate NWS-984.
Late Monday night, authorities released a new picture that more closely resembles the SUV. They said the paint on the hood is peeling, and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, FBI Agents, and SBI agents are currently following nearly 50 leads.
A special tip line has been set up for anyone to call for with information to help investigators find Aguilar at 910-272-5871.