TBI launches updated sex offender registry

The registry provides additional information and new website features.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new registry for sex offenders that provides more information and better navigation features.

Following "two years of planning and programming," TBI officials launched the new registry on Monday, which bolsters the following:

Clearer navigation

More robust email notifications

A heightened focus on fugitive offenders

Gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety

According to the TBI, they serve as "the repository for sex offender data." In addition, the TBI said, "local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles."

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners. We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.” Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge

The new registry comes after TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Office of Justice Program. TBI officials said they contracted the private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program most of this new registry.